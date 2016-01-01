Jacqueline Taylor accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Taylor, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jacqueline Taylor, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lake Charles, LA.
Locations
Affinity Integrative Care760 Bayou Pines East Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 573-0345
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jacqueline Taylor, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902441827
