Jacqueline Smiley, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jacqueline Smiley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Flint, MI. 

Jacqueline Smiley works at Obstetrics & Gynecologic Associates of Flint (Ob/Gyn Associates) in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Obstetrics and Gynecologic Associates of Flint PC
    2 Hurley Plz Ste 204, Flint, MI 48503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 262-6743
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jacqueline Smiley, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386771830
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jacqueline Smiley, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacqueline Smiley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jacqueline Smiley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jacqueline Smiley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jacqueline Smiley works at Obstetrics & Gynecologic Associates of Flint (Ob/Gyn Associates) in Flint, MI. View the full address on Jacqueline Smiley’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Smiley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Smiley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Smiley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Smiley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

