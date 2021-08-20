Jacqueline Sanz, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacqueline Sanz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jacqueline Sanz, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jacqueline Sanz, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milford, CT. They graduated from Quinnipiac University and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Jacqueline Sanz works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group199 Cherry St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 874-2543
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful provider. Takes her time with her patients and is very thorough. Her staff is also wonderful
About Jacqueline Sanz, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1194842336
Education & Certifications
- Quinnipiac University
