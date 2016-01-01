Dr. Jacqueline Royal-Bryant, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Royal-Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Royal-Bryant, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Royal-Bryant, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Decatur, GA. They completed their fellowship with Yale University Department of Psychiatry
Dr. Royal-Bryant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Royal-Bryant Psychological Services4151 Memorial Dr Ste 109E, Decatur, GA 30032 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Medicaid
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Royal-Bryant?
About Dr. Jacqueline Royal-Bryant, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1720138050
Education & Certifications
- Yale University Department of Psychiatry
- Yale Univ Med Sch
- Howard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Royal-Bryant accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Royal-Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Royal-Bryant works at
Dr. Royal-Bryant has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Royal-Bryant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Royal-Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Royal-Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.