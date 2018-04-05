Jacqueline Pepper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jacqueline Pepper, PSY
Overview
Jacqueline Pepper, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Coral Springs, FL.
Jacqueline Pepper works at
Locations
N. Benjamin Barnea Md. Pa.1500 N University Dr Ste 202, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 345-2292
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jacqueline Pepper?
I have known Dr Pepper For a couple of years ..have had so much progress in my life since seeing her.she is very experienced and kind hearted .She is always on time for appts and taking care of me since day one..I highly recommend her!!
About Jacqueline Pepper, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114066461
Frequently Asked Questions
Jacqueline Pepper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Pepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Pepper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Pepper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Pepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Pepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.