Dr. Miekka accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacqueline Miekka, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Miekka, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Miekka works at
Locations
Twin Hearts Health Care LLC9525 Katy Fwy Ste 312, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 463-9449
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacqueline Miekka, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1376553594
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miekka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miekka works at
