See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Jacqueline Messier, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile

Jacqueline Messier, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jacqueline Messier, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Jacqueline Messier works at Optum New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Leyna R Inberg, NP
Leyna R Inberg, NP
View Profile
Anita M Velasco, NP
Anita M Velasco, NP
8 (10)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Optum Primary Care
    2929 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 839-2300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Jacqueline Messier?

Photo: Jacqueline Messier, FNP-BC
How would you rate your experience with Jacqueline Messier, FNP-BC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jacqueline Messier to family and friends

Jacqueline Messier's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jacqueline Messier

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jacqueline Messier, FNP-BC.

About Jacqueline Messier, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356811384
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jacqueline Messier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jacqueline Messier works at Optum New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Jacqueline Messier’s profile.

Jacqueline Messier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Messier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Messier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Messier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jacqueline Messier, FNP-BC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.