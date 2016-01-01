Jacqueline Mar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jacqueline Mar, PSY
Jacqueline Mar, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Riverside, CA.
4181 Flat Rock Dr Ste 310, Riverside, CA 92505 (951) 897-0650
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1609964626
Jacqueline Mar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Mar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Mar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Mar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Mar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Mar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.