Jacqueline Lomando, LMHC

Jacqueline Lomando, LMHC

Counseling
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jacqueline Lomando, LMHC is a Counselor in Smithtown, NY. 

Jacqueline Lomando works at JML Mental Health Counselor PC in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    JML Mental Health Counselor PC
    JML Mental Health Counselor PC
267 E Main St Ste B22, Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 987-3031

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • MagnaCare
    • Value Options

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 08, 2022
    Jackie has continuously helped me through so much! I'd leave 50 stars if I could. Hector is the best!
    About Jacqueline Lomando, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1841671724
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jacqueline Lomando, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacqueline Lomando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jacqueline Lomando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jacqueline Lomando works at JML Mental Health Counselor PC in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Jacqueline Lomando’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Lomando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Lomando.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Lomando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Lomando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.