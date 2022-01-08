Jacqueline Lomando, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacqueline Lomando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jacqueline Lomando, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jacqueline Lomando, LMHC is a Counselor in Smithtown, NY.
Jacqueline Lomando works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
JML Mental Health Counselor PC267 E Main St Ste B22, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 987-3031
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- MagnaCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jacqueline Lomando?
Jackie has continuously helped me through so much! I'd leave 50 stars if I could. Hector is the best!
About Jacqueline Lomando, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1841671724
Frequently Asked Questions
Jacqueline Lomando has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jacqueline Lomando accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Lomando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jacqueline Lomando works at
3 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Lomando. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Lomando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Lomando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Lomando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.