Jacqueline Papalios, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jacqueline Papalios, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Dayton, OH.
Jacqueline Papalios works at
Locations
Doc Pain Management1010 Woodman Dr Ste 200, Dayton, OH 45432 Directions (937) 252-2000
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Ms. Horne for over a year. She is the first pain management provider who really listens to my opinion & treats me as an equal. I have numerous health issues that make my care more difficult but she hasn't given up as other providers have. She remembers things about my life & asks to see how I am handling issues and really listens when I answer. She is amazing! The office decor could use work, but to me treatment is more important. I am able to easily get after hours help.
About Jacqueline Papalios, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154867794
Frequently Asked Questions
Jacqueline Papalios has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jacqueline Papalios accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Papalios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Papalios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Papalios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Papalios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Papalios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.