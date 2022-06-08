Jacqueline Hidalgo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jacqueline Hidalgo
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jacqueline Hidalgo is a Psychologist in Fort Myers, FL.
Jacqueline Hidalgo works at
Locations
Lee Physician Group - Family Medicine Residency at Lee Memorial2780 Cleveland Ave Ste 709, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 343-3831
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jacqueline Hidalgo?
Dr. Hidalgo is the best. She never makes me feel Im wasting my time with my visits. We always a complish something. Utmost respect for her.
About Jacqueline Hidalgo
- Psychology
- English
- 1952828832
Frequently Asked Questions
Jacqueline Hidalgo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Hidalgo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jacqueline Hidalgo works at
28 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Hidalgo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Hidalgo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Hidalgo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Hidalgo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.