Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Henriquez, OD is an Optometrist in North Richland Hills, TX. 

Dr. Henriquez works at Primary Eye Care, PA in North Richland Hills, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sam's Club Optical 30-8268
    6375 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 428-4488

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Exams for Glasses
Eye Exams for Glasses

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dr. Jacqueline Henriquez, OD
    About Dr. Jacqueline Henriquez, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063653756
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Henriquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henriquez works at Primary Eye Care, PA in North Richland Hills, TX. View the full address on Dr. Henriquez’s profile.

    Dr. Henriquez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henriquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henriquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henriquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

