Jacqueline Harris accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Harris, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jacqueline Harris, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Jacqueline Harris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Z Neurosciences LLC7371 W Charleston Blvd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 290-3210
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jacqueline Harris?
About Jacqueline Harris, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1174969406
Frequently Asked Questions
Jacqueline Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jacqueline Harris works at
Jacqueline Harris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.