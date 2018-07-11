Dr. Jacqueline Gilbert, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Gilbert, PSY.D
Dr. Jacqueline Gilbert, PSY.D is a Psychotherapist in Highland Park, NJ. They graduated from Hahneman/Widener University.
They are accepting new patients.
- 1 324 Raritan Ave Ste 117, Highland Park, NJ 08904 Directions (732) 393-0300
Jackie has been an exceptional therapist. She is warm and compassionate, smart and intuitive, encouraging and empowering. Her non-judgmental approach and intent on getting to the root of issues is just one part of what makes her such a pleasure to see. So many aspects of my life have changed for the better because of my sessions with her. I'm incredibly grateful for the work we've done together. She's the best!
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1003019316
- Post-Doc - Rutgers University Eating Disorders Clinic
- Hahneman/Widener University
- University of Massachusetts
Dr. Gilbert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.
