Jacqueline Giannelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Giannelli, NP
Overview
Jacqueline Giannelli, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in White Plains, NY.
Jacqueline Giannelli works at
Locations
White Plains Hospital Center41 E Post Rd, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 681-0600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Jacqueline Giannelli, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1578982344
Frequently Asked Questions
