Dr. Fredrick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacqueline Fredrick, OD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Fredrick, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Haymarket, VA.
Locations
Eye and Vision Care5511 Merchants View Sq, Haymarket, VA 20169 Directions (703) 659-4430
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacqueline Fredrick, OD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese
- 1407824394
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fredrick accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fredrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fredrick speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fredrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fredrick.
