Jacqueline Carroll, PA-C
Overview
Jacqueline Carroll, PA-C is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University|Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Autumn Hall510 Carolina Bay Dr Ste 110, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 507-1693
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! I just had a visit with her today and she took time to know me as a patient...she provided me all the helpful information I requested and answered all my concerns without ever having the feeling I was being rushed or a number like other providers I have experienced. She is one of the best doctor visits I have had in a decade; highly recommend.
About Jacqueline Carroll, PA-C
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Pinehurst Surgical Clinic
- Wake Forest University|Wake Forest University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
