Overview

Jacqueline Carroll, PA-C is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University|Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Jacqueline Carroll works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Autumn Hall in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.