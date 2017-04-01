See All Plastic Surgeons in Wilmington, NC
Jacqueline Carroll, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Jacqueline Carroll, PA-C

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jacqueline Carroll, PA-C is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University|Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Jacqueline Carroll works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Autumn Hall in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Autumn Hall
    510 Carolina Bay Dr Ste 110, Wilmington, NC 28403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1693

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation
Orthopedic Trauma
Skin Aging
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation
Orthopedic Trauma
Skin Aging

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Blemishes Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Traumatic Injuries Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jacqueline Carroll?

    Apr 01, 2017
    Outstanding! I just had a visit with her today and she took time to know me as a patient...she provided me all the helpful information I requested and answered all my concerns without ever having the feeling I was being rushed or a number like other providers I have experienced. She is one of the best doctor visits I have had in a decade; highly recommend.
    Wilmington, NC — Apr 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jacqueline Carroll, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jacqueline Carroll, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jacqueline Carroll to family and friends

    Jacqueline Carroll's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jacqueline Carroll

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jacqueline Carroll, PA-C.

    About Jacqueline Carroll, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1508957663
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Pinehurst Surgical Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University|Wake Forest University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jacqueline Carroll, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacqueline Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jacqueline Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jacqueline Carroll works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Autumn Hall in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Jacqueline Carroll’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Carroll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Carroll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.