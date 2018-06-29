See All Chiropractors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Jacqueline Carlisle, DC

Chiropractic
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Carlisle, DC is a Chiropractor in Albuquerque, NM. 

Dr. Carlisle works at Peer Chiropractic Inc. in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Peer Chiropractic Inc.
    7520 Montgomery Blvd NE Bldg D10, Albuquerque, NM 87109
    5901 Wyoming Blvd NE Ste V, Albuquerque, NM 87109

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 29, 2018
    I saw Dr. Carlisle for the first time yesterday. Have been having a bad headache and neck tension for two days. She is so caring and asked many questions to get to the root of the problem. She took the time to be strong working out the muscles and gentle with the adjustment. I will be so happy to have her as my new chiropractor.
    Robin in Albuquerque, NM — Jun 29, 2018
    About Dr. Jacqueline Carlisle, DC

    Chiropractic
    English
    1801345897
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacqueline Carlisle, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlisle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carlisle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carlisle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carlisle works at Peer Chiropractic Inc. in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Carlisle’s profile.

    Dr. Carlisle has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlisle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlisle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlisle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

