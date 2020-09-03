See All Nurse Practitioners in Thornton, CO
Jacqueline Carbone, PA

Pain Management (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jacqueline Carbone, PA is a Pain Management Nurse Practitioner in Thornton, CO. They graduated from Master Of Science Degree, Acute Care/Geriatric Nursing, Georgetown University, Washington, Dc and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Jacqueline Carbone works at Center for Spine and Orthopedics in Thornton, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Spine and Orthopedics
    9005 Grant St Ste 200, Thornton, CO 80229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 287-2800
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hormone Pellet Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Medication Management Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jacqueline Carbone, PA
    About Jacqueline Carbone, PA

    Specialties
    • Pain Management (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386194942
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Master Of Science Degree, Acute Care/Geriatric Nursing, Georgetown University, Washington, Dc
    Undergraduate School
    • Bachelor Of Science Degree, Metropolitan State College, Denver, Co
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jacqueline Carbone, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacqueline Carbone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jacqueline Carbone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jacqueline Carbone works at Center for Spine and Orthopedics in Thornton, CO. View the full address on Jacqueline Carbone’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Carbone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Carbone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacqueline Carbone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacqueline Carbone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

