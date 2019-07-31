See All Psychologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Jacqueline Cape, PHD

Psychology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jacqueline Cape, PHD is a Psychologist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with Psychological Services Center, Berkeley, California

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    3434 S Kelly Ave, Portland, OR 97239 (561) 213-8173
    2153 SW Main St Ste 101, Portland, OR 97205 (971) 888-0497

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders

    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 31, 2019
    I'm continually amazed at Dr. Cape's ability to speak to me and my partner in slightly different ways that really ensures each of us can hear/understand. And she still manages to seamlessly include both of us in the conversation all the while. She's a good listener, is very clear and direct, and helps us address tough issues with compassion. Would absolutely recommend her to others.
    About Dr. Jacqueline Cape, PHD

    Specialties
    Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1740332493
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Psychological Services Center, Berkeley, California
    Residency
    Mercy Hospital and Medical Center In San Diego
    Internship
    Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
