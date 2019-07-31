Dr. Jacqueline Cape, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cape is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacqueline Cape, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Cape, PHD is a Psychologist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with Psychological Services Center, Berkeley, California
Locations
- 1 3434 S Kelly Ave, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (561) 213-8173
- 2 2153 SW Main St Ste 101, Portland, OR 97205 Directions (971) 888-0497
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I'm continually amazed at Dr. Cape's ability to speak to me and my partner in slightly different ways that really ensures each of us can hear/understand. And she still manages to seamlessly include both of us in the conversation all the while. She's a good listener, is very clear and direct, and helps us address tough issues with compassion. Would absolutely recommend her to others.
About Dr. Jacqueline Cape, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychological Services Center, Berkeley, California
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center In San Diego
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
