Dr. Jacqueline Camp, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jacqueline Camp, PHD is a Psychologist in Raleigh, NC.
Dr. Camp works at
MindPath Care Centers5868 Faringdon Pl # 16A, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 424-1973
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Camp helped me develop the tools to significantly improve my well-being. Her approach was not always what I wanted, but definitely always what I needed. She cared about my progress more than I did until I learned that it was important for me to care also. Would definitely recommend her, especially for those struggling with trauma, eating disorders, anxiety, etc. Very intelligent!
- Psychology
- English
- 1336415637
