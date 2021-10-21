Jacqueline Cagney, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacqueline Cagney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jacqueline Cagney, LMFT
Overview
Jacqueline Cagney, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Coral Springs, FL.
Jacqueline Cagney works at
Locations
-
1
Lifeline Counseling Center Inc.5571 N University Dr Ste 101, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 544-4991
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cagney is amazing. Her office space and her approach is very calming. She helped me so much!
About Jacqueline Cagney, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1225026644
Frequently Asked Questions
Jacqueline Cagney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jacqueline Cagney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacqueline Cagney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jacqueline Cagney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacqueline Cagney.
