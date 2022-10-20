Dr. Bashkoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacqueline Bashkoff, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Bashkoff, PHD is a Psychologist in Albany, NY.
Dr. Bashkoff works at
Locations
Robert H. Dropkin MD Laura A Costello MD Obgyn Llp6 Executive Park Dr, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 482-6160
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very good & professional
About Dr. Jacqueline Bashkoff, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1841300928
Dr. Bashkoff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bashkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashkoff.
