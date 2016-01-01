Jacquelin Joffray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jacquelin Joffray, APRN
Overview
Jacquelin Joffray, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Jacquelin Joffray works at
Locations
-
1
Paul Clear PhD PLLC2500 Wilcrest Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77042 Directions (888) 909-6409Monday10:00am - 8:00pmTuesday10:00am - 8:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday10:00am - 8:00pmFriday11:00am - 5:00pmSaturday11:00am - 3:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jacquelin Joffray?
About Jacquelin Joffray, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154574879
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama
Frequently Asked Questions
Jacquelin Joffray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacquelin Joffray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jacquelin Joffray works at
8 patients have reviewed Jacquelin Joffray. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacquelin Joffray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacquelin Joffray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacquelin Joffray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.