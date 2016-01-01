See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Jacquelin Joffray, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (8)
Call for new patient details
Jacquelin Joffray, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Jacquelin Joffray works at Paul Clear PhD PLLC in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Paul Clear PhD PLLC
    2500 Wilcrest Dr Ste 300, Houston, TX 77042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 909-6409
    Monday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 3:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1154574879
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    • University of South Alabama
    Jacquelin Joffray has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Jacquelin Joffray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jacquelin Joffray works at Paul Clear PhD PLLC in Houston, TX. View the full address on Jacquelin Joffray’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Jacquelin Joffray. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacquelin Joffray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacquelin Joffray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacquelin Joffray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

