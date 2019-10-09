See All Chiropractors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Jacob Torres, DC

Chiropractic
4.5 (20)
Dr. Jacob Torres, DC is a Chiropractor in San Antonio, TX. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1602 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 (210) 468-1891
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 09, 2019
    I'm now in the best shape of my life thanks to this place. Dr. Torres really is holistic in his approach, and it actually helped me be able to reduce my medications for cholestrol and high blood pressure. Also lost 20 pounds. The right program for me personally made all the difference.
    smithshawn — Oct 09, 2019
    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1689905390
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Torres, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

