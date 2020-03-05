Jacob Strange, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacob Strange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jacob Strange, MFT
Jacob Strange, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Bakersfield, CA.
Marriageandfamilycounselinginc5500 Ming Ave Ste 210, Bakersfield, CA 93309
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
I began seeing Jake for pre-marriage counseling and have continued to see him through a divorce, a death in the family, and my ongoing battle with alcoholism. He has been incredibly beneficial to both my mental health and my personal growth. I cannot recommend him enough.
Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1255506457
Jacob Strange has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jacob Strange accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Jacob Strange has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Jacob Strange. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacob Strange, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacob Strange appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.