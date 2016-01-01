Dr. Linkous accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob Linkous, DC
Overview
Dr. Jacob Linkous, DC is a Chiropractor in O Fallon, MO.
Dr. Linkous works at
Locations
Frontier Integrated Health Center Inc2011 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63366 Directions (636) 323-4477
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jacob Linkous, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1437652153
Dr. Linkous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Linkous works at
Dr. Linkous has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Linkous.
