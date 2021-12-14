Dr. Kirschenbaum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob Kirschenbaum, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jacob Kirschenbaum, PHD is a Psychologist in Monroe Township, NJ.
Locations
- 1 315a Forsgate Dr, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 521-3600
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very straight and to the point to get to the root of the problem. I cannot say enough good things about how he has helped our family.
About Dr. Jacob Kirschenbaum, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1922180561
