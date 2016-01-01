See All Physical Therapists in Pelican Rapids, MN
Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DPT

Physical Therapy
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Pelican Rapids, MN. 

Dr. Januszewski works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Pelican Rapids Clinic in Pelican Rapids, MN with other offices in Detroit Lakes, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Mary's-Pelican Rapids Clinic
    301 N Broadway, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    St. Mary's Therapy Center (Detroit Lakes)
    1112 Lincoln Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    About Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DPT

    • Physical Therapy
    • English
    • Male
    • 1366728412
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Januszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Januszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Januszewski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Januszewski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Januszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Januszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

