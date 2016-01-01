Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Januszewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DPT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Pelican Rapids, MN.
Dr. Januszewski works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Pelican Rapids Clinic301 N Broadway, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
St. Mary's Therapy Center (Detroit Lakes)1112 Lincoln Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Januszewski?
About Dr. Jacob Januszewski, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Male
- 1366728412
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Januszewski accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Januszewski using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Januszewski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Januszewski works at
Dr. Januszewski has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Januszewski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Januszewski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Januszewski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.