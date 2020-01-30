See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Jacob Harvey, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Jacob Harvey, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Jacob Harvey works at JW Medical in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    JW Medical
    3934 Dixie Hwy Ste 410, Louisville, KY 40216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 30, 2020
    He listens to all my concerns
    Linda Goff — Jan 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jacob Harvey, FNP
    About Jacob Harvey, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003122201
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jacob Harvey, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacob Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jacob Harvey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jacob Harvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Jacob Harvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacob Harvey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacob Harvey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacob Harvey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.