Jacob Godwin, MAOM is an Acupuncturist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Acupuncture, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Aoma Graduate School Of Integrative Medicine.
Godwin Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine1625 W 4th Ave # 100, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 638-0808
- Aetna
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Easy to locate and relaxing setting for excellent care! Dr. Godwin is a skilled practitioner of acupuncture. He listens to what I need and provides a relaxing setting to help with treatment of my pain.
- Acupuncture
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Oregon College of Oriental Medicine
- Aoma Graduate School Of Integrative Medicine
Jacob Godwin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jacob Godwin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacob Godwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Jacob Godwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacob Godwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacob Godwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacob Godwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.