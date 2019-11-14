See All Acupuncturists in Spokane, WA
Jacob Godwin, MAOM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Jacob Godwin, MAOM

Acupuncture
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jacob Godwin, MAOM is an Acupuncturist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Acupuncture, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Aoma Graduate School Of Integrative Medicine.

Jacob Godwin works at Godwin Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Godwin Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine
    1625 W 4th Ave # 100, Spokane, WA 99201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 638-0808

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acupuncture
Allergies
Anxiety
Acupuncture
Allergies
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Auricular Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Cupping Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Needling Chevron Icon
Electroacupuncture Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
IBS Associated With Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Motor Vehicle Accident Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Trigger Point Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Asuris Northwest Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jacob Godwin?

    Nov 14, 2019
    Easy to locate and relaxing setting for excellent care! Dr. Godwin is a skilled practitioner of acupuncture. He listens to what I need and provides a relaxing setting to help with treatment of my pain.
    Deb — Nov 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jacob Godwin, MAOM
    How would you rate your experience with Jacob Godwin, MAOM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jacob Godwin to family and friends

    Jacob Godwin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jacob Godwin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jacob Godwin, MAOM.

    About Jacob Godwin, MAOM

    Specialties
    • Acupuncture
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467571018
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Oregon College of Oriental Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Aoma Graduate School Of Integrative Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jacob Godwin, MAOM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacob Godwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jacob Godwin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jacob Godwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jacob Godwin works at Godwin Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Jacob Godwin’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Jacob Godwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jacob Godwin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacob Godwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacob Godwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jacob Godwin, MAOM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.