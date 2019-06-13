Overview

Dr. Jacob Fisk, DC is a Chiropractor in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.



Dr. Fisk works at Align Chiropractic, Aliante, North Las Vegas, NV in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.