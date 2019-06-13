Dr. Jacob Fisk, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jacob Fisk, DC
Overview
Dr. Jacob Fisk, DC is a Chiropractor in North Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.
Locations
Align Chiropractic6945 Aliante Pkwy Ste 103, North Las Vegas, NV 89084 Directions (702) 639-9100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Midwest Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Yes I will recommend this doctor to anyone. Courteous, friendly, responsible and knows well what is doing
About Dr. Jacob Fisk, DC
- Chiropractic
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1922208321
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
