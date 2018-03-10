Jacob Coughlin, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jacob Coughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jacob Coughlin, PA-C
Overview
Jacob Coughlin, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Western Michigan University Physician Assistant Program and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Bronson Internal Medicine & Pediatrics - Lifetime Wellness4613 W Main St Ste A, Kalamazoo, MI 49006 Directions (269) 488-8672
Hospital Affiliations
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciated the time Jacob took with both my husband and myself.He was very professional and kind. He listened and answered all my questions.So thankful for someone who listens and carefully goes over all my issuss.I have already shared. What a excellent Dr Jacob is.
About Jacob Coughlin, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1396025805
Education & Certifications
- Western Michigan University Physician Assistant Program
- Central Michigan University, B.S.,
