Jacob Coughlin, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Western Michigan University Physician Assistant Program and is affiliated with Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Jacob Coughlin works at Bronson Internal Medicine & Pediatrics in Kalamazoo, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.