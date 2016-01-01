See All Family Doctors in Sewell, NJ
Jaclyn Thatcher, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Jaclyn Thatcher, APN

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
3 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jaclyn Thatcher, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 3 years of experience. They graduated from Washington State Univeristy and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Jaclyn Thatcher works at Heart Service in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Point Plaza Primary Care
    565 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
High Cholesterol
Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
High Cholesterol

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Jaclyn Thatcher?

Photo: Jaclyn Thatcher, APN
How would you rate your experience with Jaclyn Thatcher, APN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jaclyn Thatcher to family and friends

Jaclyn Thatcher's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jaclyn Thatcher

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jaclyn Thatcher, APN.

About Jaclyn Thatcher, APN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 3 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1134764947
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Washington State Univeristy
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Jaclyn Thatcher, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaclyn Thatcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jaclyn Thatcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jaclyn Thatcher works at Heart Service in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Jaclyn Thatcher’s profile.

Jaclyn Thatcher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jaclyn Thatcher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaclyn Thatcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaclyn Thatcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jaclyn Thatcher, APN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.