Dr. Jaclyn Lewinski, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jaclyn Lewinski, PHD is a Counselor in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Lewinski works at
Locations
Jaclyn Lewinski, PhD3011 Poston Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (629) 777-6007Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Jackie Lewinski is an authentic mental health professional. I say that because she is genuinely dedicated to her patients, in helping them to achieve a healthier being. She is an active listener, who is patient and highly proficient in utilizing the most effective treatment protocols for maximum outcomes. She worked with our daughter who suffered a trauma at 14 yrs of age, and achieved more with her in a month than others were able to do in a year. We are most grateful to Jackie, and highly recommend her for any issues that you may be experiencing. She is so ethical that she will tell you honestly if she is unable to treat you and will recommend another provider. You will not be disappointed. She's the real deal. Thank you.
About Dr. Jaclyn Lewinski, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1801924618
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewinski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewinski accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewinski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewinski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.