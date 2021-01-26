See All Nurse Practitioners in Wakefield, MA
Jaclyn Giarrusso, NP

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jaclyn Giarrusso, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Wakefield, MA. 

Jaclyn Giarrusso works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Wakefield, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center Community Care
    888 Main St Ste 101, Wakefield, MA 01880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MelroseWakefield Hospital
  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anemia
Acne
Allergies
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Jaclyn Giarrusso, NP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720575434
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jaclyn Giarrusso, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaclyn Giarrusso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jaclyn Giarrusso has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Jaclyn Giarrusso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jaclyn Giarrusso works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Wakefield, MA. View the full address on Jaclyn Giarrusso’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Jaclyn Giarrusso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaclyn Giarrusso.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaclyn Giarrusso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaclyn Giarrusso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

