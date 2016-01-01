Dr. Friedman-Lombardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaclyn Friedman-Lombardo, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jaclyn Friedman-Lombardo, PHD is a Psychologist in Montclair, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 72 Overlook Rd, Montclair, NJ 07043 Directions (973) 746-1176
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friedman-Lombardo?
About Dr. Jaclyn Friedman-Lombardo, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1962416446
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman-Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman-Lombardo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman-Lombardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman-Lombardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman-Lombardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.