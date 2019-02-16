See All Counselors in Palm Harbor, FL
Jaclyn Degorter, LMHC

Overview

Jaclyn Degorter, LMHC is a Counselor in Palm Harbor, FL. 

Jaclyn Degorter works at Family Counseling Center in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in South Pasadena, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Counseling Center
    350 Alt 19, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 254-9183
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    Family Counseling Center
    2525 Pasadena Ave S, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 254-9183
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    4:00pm - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 16, 2019
    Jaclyn is truly gifted at what she does! Her ability to connect my sixteen-year-old daughter was incredible, and the tools and resources she gave her have helped her tremendously. Her manner is gentle, caring, and very professional. She is flexible, and easy to communicate with. Jaclyn changed my daughter's life, and there are just no words to express how thankful I am and how highly I would recommend her!!! ??????
    Lynda in Tarpon Springs, FL — Feb 16, 2019
    About Jaclyn Degorter, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1184160590
    Education & Certifications

    • Rutgers University Behavioral Health - Bridge Center
    • THE RICHARD STOCKTON COLLEGE OF NEW JERSEY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jaclyn Degorter, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaclyn Degorter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jaclyn Degorter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jaclyn Degorter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Jaclyn Degorter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaclyn Degorter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaclyn Degorter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaclyn Degorter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

