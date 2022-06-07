See All Nurse Practitioners in Toledo, OH
Jaclyn Debruyne, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile

Jaclyn Debruyne, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jaclyn Debruyne, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Toledo, OH. 

Jaclyn Debruyne works at Navarre Park Family Health Center in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Navarre Park Family Health Center
    1020 Varland Ave # Varland, Toledo, OH 43605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 696-1515
  2. 2
    Navarre Park Family Health Center
    1020 Varland Avenue Varland Ave, Toledo, OH 43605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 696-1515
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
How was your appointment with Jaclyn Debruyne?

Jun 07, 2022
Been seeing her for 2 years. Always helpful!
AWilliams — Jun 07, 2022
Photo: Jaclyn Debruyne, FNP-C
About Jaclyn Debruyne, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982183554
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jaclyn Debruyne, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jaclyn Debruyne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jaclyn Debruyne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Jaclyn Debruyne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jaclyn Debruyne works at Navarre Park Family Health Center in Toledo, OH. View the full address on Jaclyn Debruyne’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Jaclyn Debruyne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jaclyn Debruyne.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jaclyn Debruyne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jaclyn Debruyne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

