Jaclyn Bencivenga, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jaclyn Bencivenga, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Touro College Manhattan.
Jaclyn Bencivenga works at Grow Therapy
Locations
Grow Therapy50 N Laura St Ste 2560, Jacksonville, FL 32202 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Jaclyn Bencivenga, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1528507126
Education & Certifications
- Touro College Manhattan
