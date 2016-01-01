Dr. Rainer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson Rainer, PHD
Overview
Dr. Jackson Rainer, PHD is a Counselor in Brookhaven, GA.
Dr. Rainer works at
Locations
The Mary Tipton Foundation3103 Clairmont Rd NE Ste B, Brookhaven, GA 30329 Directions (404) 636-1457
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jackson Rainer, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1457388019
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rainer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rainer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rainer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rainer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rainer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rainer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.