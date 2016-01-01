Dr. Gollan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacqueline Gollan, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jacqueline Gollan, PHD is a Psychologist in Chicagoa, IL.
Dr. Gollan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Asher Center for the Study & Treatment of Depressive Disorders676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion Ste 1000, Chicagoa, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gollan?
About Dr. Jacqueline Gollan, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1841383007
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gollan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gollan works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gollan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gollan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gollan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gollan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.