See All Nurse Practitioners in Henderson, NV
Jackie Armijo, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Jackie Armijo, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Jackie Armijo, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Jackie Armijo works at Gastroenterology Clinic of St. Joseph in Henderson, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rebecca Church, APN
Rebecca Church, APN
6 (26)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Hills Gastroenterology
    2625 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 112, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 492-1162
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jackie Armijo?

    May 27, 2022
    Ms. Armijo really reseached my condition, and helped me to get a diagnosis that really saved my life. She was thorough, very communicative, caring, kind and profesional. I cannot explain what a wonderful practioner she is, and I highly reccomend her.
    Ann Lehner-Marra — May 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jackie Armijo, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jackie Armijo, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jackie Armijo to family and friends

    Jackie Armijo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jackie Armijo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jackie Armijo, FNP.

    About Jackie Armijo, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851465934
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jackie Armijo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jackie Armijo accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Jackie Armijo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jackie Armijo works at Gastroenterology Clinic of St. Joseph in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Jackie Armijo’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Jackie Armijo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jackie Armijo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jackie Armijo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jackie Armijo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jackie Armijo, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.