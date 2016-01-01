Jacki Turner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jacki Turner, NP
Overview
Jacki Turner, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
Jacki Turner works at
Locations
-
1
Seton Kozmetsky Community Health Center3706 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 324-4973
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Jacki Turner, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1700897550
Frequently Asked Questions
Jacki Turner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jacki Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jacki Turner works at
Jacki Turner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jacki Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jacki Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jacki Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.