Jackelyn Blues, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jackelyn Blues, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Lexington, KY. 

Jackelyn Blues works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine
    1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 603, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Apr 03, 2020
She is just the absolute best. She has so much knowledge but never talks down to me. She takes all the time needed to address all of my questions and concerns. This is the first time that I feel like my doctor is a part of my team instead of someone I have to see in order to write my scripts/ order any tests. I honestly can't say enough good things about her. I'd been depressed and tired for years. She tried everything she could think of and never judged me. I honestly adore her, if you can't tell. I don't usually leave reviews for doctors, but this is 100% honest, and I'm very happy I found her.
— Apr 03, 2020
Photo: Jackelyn Blues, PA-C
About Jackelyn Blues, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285729368
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jackelyn Blues, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jackelyn Blues is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jackelyn Blues has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Jackelyn Blues has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jackelyn Blues works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Jackelyn Blues’s profile.

13 patients have reviewed Jackelyn Blues. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jackelyn Blues.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jackelyn Blues, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jackelyn Blues appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

