Jackelin Veloz-Jefferson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jackelin Veloz-Jefferson, ED.S
Offers telehealth
Jackelin Veloz-Jefferson, ED.S is an Adolescent Psychologist in Wake Forest, NC.
Jackelin Veloz-Jefferson works at
Raleigh Psychological Associates122 W Vernon Ave, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 274-4476
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Excellent provider, goes above and beyond for her patients. She helped our daughter and family, would highly recommend.
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1518991587
Jackelin Veloz-Jefferson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jackelin Veloz-Jefferson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
