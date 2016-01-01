Dr. Jack Vontillius, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vontillius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jack Vontillius, OD
Overview
Dr. Jack Vontillius, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Soddy Daisy, TN.
Dr. Vontillius works at
Locations
-
1
Complete Eye Care, P.C.9453 DAYTON PIKE, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379 Directions (423) 225-5211
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vontillius?
About Dr. Jack Vontillius, OD
- Ophthalmology
- English, German
- 1194906883
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vontillius has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vontillius accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vontillius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vontillius works at
Dr. Vontillius speaks German.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Vontillius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vontillius.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vontillius, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vontillius appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.