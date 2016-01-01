Dr. Vognsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jack Vognsen, PHD
Dr. Jack Vognsen, PHD is a Psychologist in San Francisco, CA.
Sally Payson Hays, PhD1102 Sanchez St, San Francisco, CA 94114 Directions (415) 550-1516
- Psychology
- English, Danish
- 1518127976
Dr. Vognsen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vognsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vognsen speaks Danish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vognsen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vognsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vognsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vognsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.