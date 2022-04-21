Jack Tanenbaum has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jack Tanenbaum, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jack Tanenbaum, LCSW is a Counselor in Lodi, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2715 W Kettleman Ln Ste 203-113, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (916) 662-5947
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jack Tanenbaum?
I saw Jack years ago, during a traumatic childhood. He was calming, during a turbulent period of my life. I have not forgotten what he did for me. He was wonderful when I had nowhere else to turn.
About Jack Tanenbaum, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1154419505
Frequently Asked Questions
Jack Tanenbaum accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jack Tanenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Jack Tanenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jack Tanenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jack Tanenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jack Tanenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.