Dr. Jack Schwartz, OD
Overview
Dr. Jack Schwartz, OD is an Optometrist in Toms River, NJ.
Locations
Dr. Jack Schwartz1341 Route 9 Ste 10, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 240-9111
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jack Schwartz, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1043222953
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
